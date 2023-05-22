Access audit logs

Cloudflare Access generates two types of audit logs:

Authentication audit logs maintain a record of authentication events.

maintain a record of authentication events. Per-request audit logs record HTTP requests to protected URI paths.

​​ Authentication audit logs

Cloudflare Access logs an authentication event whenever a user or service attempts to log in to an application, whether the attempt succeeds or not.

Identity-based authentication refers to login attempts that matched on user email, IdP group, SAML group, or OIDC claim.

Non-identity authentication refers to login attempts that matched a non-identity policy such as IP address, device posture, country, valid certificate, or service token. Authentication audit logs do not capture actions the user takes once they have authenticated.

​​ Explanation of the fields

Identity-based authentication logs contain the following fields:

Field Description user_email The email address of the authenticating user. ip_address The IP address of the authenticating user. app_uid The unique identifier for the protected application. app_domain The URL of the protected application. action The event that occurred, such as a login attempt. allowed The result of the authentication event. created_at The event timestamp. connection The IdP used to authenticate. country The country associated with the user’s IP address. ray_id A unique identifier for every request through Cloudflare. app_type The type specifies if the app is self-hosted or SaaS.

To retrieve logs for non-identity authentication events, use the GraphQL Analytics API. These logs are not available in Zero Trust.

​​ Log retention

Block policy decisions are retained for a week. Authentication logs are retained for six months.

​​ Per-request audit Logs

Users who have authenticated through Access have access to authorized URL paths for the duration of their session. Cloudflare provides several ways to audit these requests.

​​ Using Cloudflare Logs

Enterprise customers have access to detailed logs of HTTP requests on their Cloudflare dashboard. Enterprise customers also have access to Cloudflare’s Logpush service, which can be configured from the Cloudflare dashboard or API. For more information about Cloudflare HTTP logging, refer to Cloudflare Logs.

Once a member of your team authenticates to reach a resource behind Access, Cloudflare generates a token for that user that contains their SSO identity. The token is structured as a JSON Web Token (JWT). Cloudflare relies on an RSA Signature with SHA-256, or RS256, an asymmetric algorithm, to perform that signature. Cloudflare also makes the public key available, so that you can validate their authenticity, as well.

When a user requests a given URL, Access appends the user identity from that token as a request header, which we then log as the request passes through our network. Your team can collect these logs in your preferred third-party Security information and event management (SIEM) software or storage destination by using Cloudflare Logpush. When enabled with the Access user identity field, the logs will export to your systems as JSON similar to the logs below.

{ "ClientIP" : "198.51.100.206" , "ClientRequestHost" : "jira.widgetcorp.tech" , "ClientRequestMethod" : "GET" , "ClientRequestURI" : "/secure/Dashboard/jspa" , "ClientRequestUserAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_14_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/78.0.3904.87 Safari/537.36" , "EdgeEndTimestamp" : "2019-11-10T09:51:07Z" , "EdgeResponseBytes" : 4600 , "EdgeResponseStatus" : 200 , "EdgeStartTimestamp" : "2019-11-10T09:51:07Z" , "RayID" : "5y1250bcjd621y99" , "RequestHeaders" : { "cf-access-user" : "srhea" } } , { "ClientIP" : "198.51.100.206" , "ClientRequestHost" : "jira.widgetcorp.tech" , "ClientRequestMethod" : "GET" , "ClientRequestURI" : "/browse/EXP-12" , "ClientRequestUserAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_14_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/78.0.3904.87 Safari/537.36" , "EdgeEndTimestamp" : "2019-11-10T09:51:27Z" , "EdgeResponseBytes" : 4570 , "EdgeResponseStatus" : 200 , "EdgeStartTimestamp" : "2019-11-10T09:51:27Z" , "RayID" : "yzrCqUhRd6DVz72a" , "RequestHeaders" : { "cf-access-user" : "srhea" } }

​​ Using the cf-access-user field

In addition to the HTTP request fields available in Cloudflare Enterprise logging, requests made to applications behind Access include the cf-access-user field, which contains the user identity string. This offers another tool for auditing user behavior. To add the cf-access-user field to your HTTP request logs, you must add it as a custom field. Refer to Custom fields for instructions.