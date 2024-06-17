Beyond the controls in Zero Trust, you can now exchange user risk scores with Okta to inform SSO-level policies.

First, configure Zero Trust to send user risk scores to Okta.

Set up the Okta SSO integration. In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Authentication. In Login methods, locate your Okta integration and select Edit. Turn on Send risk score to Okta. Select Save. Upon saving, Zero Trust will display the well-known URL for your organization. Copy the value.

Next, configure Okta to receive your risk scores.