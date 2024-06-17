 Skip to content
Changelog

Exchange user risk scores with Okta

Jun 17, 2024, 11:00 AM
Risk Score

Beyond the controls in Zero Trust, you can now exchange user risk scores with Okta to inform SSO-level policies.

First, configure Zero Trust to send user risk scores to Okta.

  1. Set up the Okta SSO integration.
  2. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Authentication.
  3. In Login methods, locate your Okta integration and select Edit.
  4. Turn on Send risk score to Okta.
  5. Select Save.
  6. Upon saving, Zero Trust will display the well-known URL for your organization. Copy the value.

Next, configure Okta to receive your risk scores.

  1. On your Okta admin dashboard, go to Security > Device Integrations.
  2. Go to Receive shared signals, then select Create stream.
  3. Name your integration. In Set up integration with, choose Well-known URL.
  4. In Well-known URL, enter the well-known URL value provided by Zero Trust.
  5. Select Create.