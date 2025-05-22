Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WARP client for Linux (version 2025.4.943.0)
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-