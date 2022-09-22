Endpoint Management

Monitor the health of your API endpoints by saving, updating, and monitoring performance metrics using API Shield’s Endpoint Management.

Add endpoints allows customers to save endpoints directly from API Discovery or manually by method, path, and host.

This will add the specified endpoints to your list of managed endpoints. You can view your list of saved endpoints in the Endpoint Management page.

Cloudflare will start collecting performance data on your endpoint when you save an endpoint.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Select Security and navigate to API Shield. Add your endpoints manually or from API Discovery .

​​ Add endpoints from API Discovery

There are two ways to add API endpoints from Discovery.

​​ Add from the Endpoint Management Tab

From Endpoint Management, select Add endpoints. Navigate to the Select from Discovery tab. Select the discovered endpoints you would like to add. Select Add endpoints.

​​ Add from the Discovery Tab

From Endpoint Management, select the Discovery tab. Select the discovered endpoints you would like to add. Select Save selected endpoints.

​​ Add endpoints manually

From Endpoint Management, select Add endpoints. Select Manually add. Choose the method from the dropdown menu and add the path and hostname for the endpoint. Select Add endpoints.

By selecting multiple checkboxes, you can add several endpoints from Discovery at once instead of individually.

​​ Endpoint Performance Analysis

For each saved endpoint, customers can view:

Request count : The total number of requests to the endpoint over time.

: The total number of requests to the endpoint over time. Rate limiting recommendation : per 10 minutes. This is guided by the request count.

: per 10 minutes. This is guided by the request count. Latency : The average origin response time in milliseconds (ms). This metric shows how long it takes from the moment a visitor makes a request to the moment the visitor gets a response back from the origin.

: The average origin response time in milliseconds (ms). This metric shows how long it takes from the moment a visitor makes a request to the moment the visitor gets a response back from the origin. Error rate vs. overall traffic: grouped by 4xx , 5xx , and their sum.

vs. overall traffic: grouped by , , and their sum. Response size: The average size of the response (in bytes) returned to the request.

Customers viewing analytics have the ability to toggle detailed metrics view between the last 24 hours and 7 days.

​​ Using the Cloudflare API