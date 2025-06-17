Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Automate Worker deployments with a simplified SDK and more reliable Terraform provider
We've simplified the programmatic deployment of Workers via our Cloudflare SDKs. This update abstracts away the low-level complexities of the
multipart/form-data upload process, allowing you to focus on your code while we handle the deployment mechanics.
This new interface is available in:
- cloudflare-typescript ↗ (4.4.1)
- cloudflare-python ↗ (4.3.1)
For complete examples, see our guide on programmatic Worker deployments.
Previously, deploying a Worker programmatically required manually constructing a
multipart/form-data HTTP request, packaging your code and a separate
metadata.json file. This was more complicated and verbose, and prone to formatting errors.
For example, here's how you would upload a Worker script previously with cURL:
With the new SDK interface, you can now define your entire Worker configuration using a single, structured object.
This approach allows you to specify metadata like
main_module,
bindings, and
compatibility_date as clearer properties directly alongside your script content. Our SDK takes this logical object and automatically constructs the complex multipart/form-data API request behind the scenes.
Here's how you can now programmatically deploy a Worker via the
cloudflare-typescript SDK ↗
View the complete example here: https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-typescript/blob/main/examples/workers/script-upload.ts ↗
We've also made several fixes and enhancements to the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗:
- Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_script↗ resource in Terraform, which previously was producing a diff even when there were no changes. Now, your
terraform planoutputs will be cleaner and more reliable.
- Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_for_platforms_dispatch_namespace↗, where the provider would attempt to recreate the namespace on a
terraform apply. The resource now correctly reads its remote state, ensuring stability for production environments and CI/CD workflows.
- The
cloudflare_workers_route↗ resource now allows for the
scriptproperty to be empty, null, or omitted to indicate that pattern should be negated for all scripts (see routes docs). You can now reserve a pattern or temporarily disable a Worker on a route without deleting the route definition itself.
- Using
primary_location_hintin the
cloudflare_d1_database↗ resource will no longer always try to recreate. You can now safely change the location hint for a D1 database without causing a destructive operation.
We've also properly documented the Workers Script And Version Settings in our public OpenAPI spec and SDKs.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-