Synthetic tests

Tests

With Digital Experience Monitoring, you can test if your devices can connect to a public-facing endpoint through the WARP client. This tool allows you to monitor availability for a given application and investigate performance issues reported by your end users.

Admins must have the Cloudflare Zero Trust PII role to view test results.

​​ Create a test

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to DEX > Tests. Select Add a Test. Fill in the following fields: Name : Enter any name for the test.

: Enter any name for the test. Target : Enter the URL of the website or application that you want to test (for example, https://jira.site.com ).

: Enter the URL of the website or application that you want to test (for example, ). Test type : Refer to test types for descriptions of the available tests.

: Refer to for descriptions of the available tests. Test frequency: How often the test will run. Input a minute value between 5 and 60.

The test will now run on all devices connected to your Zero Trust organization.

​​ View test results

To view an overview of all enrolled devices, go to DEX > Monitoring. The Tests tab will show test results for all devices in your organization.

To view analytics on a per-device level, go to My Team > Devices. The Tests tab will show test results for the selected device.

​​ Data retention

Test results are stored for the following amount of time:

Zero Trust plan Duration Free 24 hours Standard 30 days Enterprise 30 days

​​ Test types

​​ HTTP Get

An HTTP test sends a GET request from an end-user device to a public-facing endpoint. You can use the response metrics to troubleshoot connectivity issues for a specific application. For example, you can check whether connections are failing for all users in your organization, or only certain ones.