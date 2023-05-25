Synthetic tests

Tests
With Digital Experience Monitoring, you can test if your devices can connect to a public-facing endpoint through the WARP client. This tool allows you to monitor availability for a given application and investigate performance issues reported by your end users.
Prerequisites
Admins must have the Cloudflare Zero Trust PII role to view test results.
Create a test
- In Zero Trust, go to DEX > Tests.
- Select Add a Test.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Name: Enter any name for the test.
- Target: Enter the URL of the website or application that you want to test (for example,
https://jira.site.com).
- Test type: Refer to test types for descriptions of the available tests.
- Test frequency: How often the test will run. Input a minute value between 5 and 60.
The test will now run on all devices connected to your Zero Trust organization.
View test results
To view an overview of all enrolled devices, go to DEX > Monitoring. The Tests tab will show test results for all devices in your organization.
To view analytics on a per-device level, go to My Team > Devices. The Tests tab will show test results for the selected device.
Data retention
Test results are stored for the following amount of time:
|Zero Trust plan
|Duration
|Free
|24 hours
|Standard
|30 days
|Enterprise
|30 days
Test types
HTTP Get
An HTTP test sends a
GET request from an end-user device to a public-facing endpoint. You can use the response metrics to troubleshoot connectivity issues for a specific application. For example, you can check whether connections are failing for all users in your organization, or only certain ones.
|Test result
|Description
|Resource fetch time
|Difference between the start and end time of the test. Calculated by adding the server response time + DNS response time.
|Server response time
|Round-trip time for the device to receive a response from the target.
|DNS response time
|Round-trip time for the DNS query to resolve.
|HTTP status codes
|Status code returned by the target.