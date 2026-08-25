Synthetic tests

Overview Export DEX application test logs

With Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX), you can test if your devices can connect to a private or public endpoint through the Cloudflare One Client. Tests allow you to monitor availability for a given application and investigate performance issues reported by your end users.

DEX tests will only run when the Cloudflare One Client is turned on, whereas fleet status metrics are always available.

To control which users or groups run a test, use DEX rules.

Export DEX application test logs

You can use Logpush to export DEX application test data to R2 (Cloudflare's object storage), a third-party cloud storage bucket, or a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool. This is useful if you need to retain test data beyond the 7-day log retention period or correlate DEX data with other log sources.