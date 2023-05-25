Synthetic tests

Cloudflare Docs
With Digital Experience Monitoring, you can test if your devices can connect to a public-facing endpoint through the WARP client. This tool allows you to monitor availability for a given application and investigate performance issues reported by your end users.

​​ Prerequisites

Admins must have the Cloudflare Zero Trust PII role to view test results.

​​ Create a test

  1. In Zero Trust, go to DEX > Tests.
  2. Select Add a Test.
  3. Fill in the following fields:
    • Name: Enter any name for the test.
    • Target: Enter the URL of the website or application that you want to test (for example, https://jira.site.com).
    • Test type: Refer to test types for descriptions of the available tests.
    • Test frequency: How often the test will run. Input a minute value between 5 and 60.

The test will now run on all devices connected to your Zero Trust organization.

​​ View test results

To view an overview of all enrolled devices, go to DEX > Monitoring. The Tests tab will show test results for all devices in your organization.

To view analytics on a per-device level, go to My Team > Devices. The Tests tab will show test results for the selected device.

​​ Data retention

Test results are stored for the following amount of time:

Zero Trust planDuration
Free24 hours
Standard30 days
Enterprise30 days

​​ Test types

​​ HTTP Get

An HTTP test sends a GET request from an end-user device to a public-facing endpoint. You can use the response metrics to troubleshoot connectivity issues for a specific application. For example, you can check whether connections are failing for all users in your organization, or only certain ones.

Test resultDescription
Resource fetch timeDifference between the start and end time of the test. Calculated by adding the server response time + DNS response time.
Server response timeRound-trip time for the device to receive a response from the target.
DNS response timeRound-trip time for the DNS query to resolve.
HTTP status codesStatus code returned by the target.