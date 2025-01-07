40-60% Faster D1 Worker API Requests

Users making D1 requests via the Workers API can see up to a 60% end-to-end latency improvement due to the removal of redundant network round trips needed for each request to a D1 database.

p50, p90, and p95 request latency aggregated across entire D1 service. These latencies are a reference point and should not be viewed as your exact workload improvement.

This performance improvement benefits all D1 Worker API traffic, especially cross-region requests where network latency is an outsized latency factor. For example, a user in Europe talking to a database in North America. D1 location hints can be used to influence the geographic location of a database.

For more details on how D1 removed redundant round trips, see the D1 specific changelog entry.