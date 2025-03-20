Markdown conversion in Workers AI

Document conversion plays an important role when designing and developing AI applications and agents. Workers AI now provides the toMarkdown utility method that developers can use to for quick, easy, and convenient conversion and summary of documents in multiple formats to Markdown language.

You can call this new tool using a binding by calling env.AI.toMarkdown() or the using the REST API endpoint.

In this example, we fetch a PDF document and an image from R2 and feed them both to env.AI.toMarkdown() . The result is a list of converted documents. Workers AI models are used automatically to detect and summarize the image.

import { Env } from "./env" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/somatosensory.pdf const pdf = await env . R2 . get ( 'somatosensory.pdf' ) ; // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/cat.jpeg const cat = await env . R2 . get ( 'cat.jpeg' ) ; return Response . json ( await env . AI . toMarkdown ([ { name : "somatosensory.pdf" , blob : new Blob ([ await pdf . arrayBuffer ()] , { type : "application/octet-stream" } ) , }, { name : "cat.jpeg" , blob : new Blob ([ await cat . arrayBuffer ()] , { type : "application/octet-stream" } ) , }, ]) , ) ; }, };

This is the result:

[ { " name " : "somatosensory.pdf" , " mimeType " : "application/pdf" , " format " : "markdown" , " tokens " : 0 , " data " : "# somatosensory.pdf

## Metadata

- PDFFormatVersion=1.4

- IsLinearized=false

- IsAcroFormPresent=false

- IsXFAPresent=false

- IsCollectionPresent=false

- IsSignaturesPresent=false

- Producer=Prince 20150210 (www.princexml.com)

- Title=Anatomy of the Somatosensory System



## Contents

### Page 1

This is a sample document to showcase..." }, { " name " : "cat.jpeg" , " mimeType " : "image/jpeg" , " format " : "markdown" , " tokens " : 0 , " data " : "The image is a close-up photograph of Grumpy Cat, a cat with a distinctive grumpy expression and piercing blue eyes. The cat has a brown face with a white stripe down its nose, and its ears are pointed upright. Its fur is light brown and darker around the face, with a pink nose and mouth. The cat's eyes are blue and slanted downward, giving it a perpetually grumpy appearance. The background is blurred, but it appears to be a dark brown color. Overall, the image is a humorous and iconic representation of the popular internet meme character, Grumpy Cat. The cat's facial expression and posture convey a sense of displeasure or annoyance, making it a relatable and entertaining image for many people." } ]

See Markdown Conversion for more information on supported formats, REST API and pricing.