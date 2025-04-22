WARP client for macOS (version 2025.4.589.1)

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved DEX test error reporting.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Improved captive portal detection.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.

Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.

Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

Known issues