Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
New App Library for Zero Trust Dashboard
Cloudflare Zero Trust customers can use the App Library to get full visibility over the SaaS applications that they use in their Gateway policies, CASB integrations, and Access for SaaS applications.
App Library, found under My Team, makes information available about all Applications that can be used across the Zero Trust product suite.
You can use the App Library to see:
- How Applications are defined
- Where they are referenced in policies
- Whether they have Access for SaaS configured
- Review their CASB findings and integration status.
Within individual Applications, you can also track their usage across your organization, and better understand user behavior.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-