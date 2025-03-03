Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare. Subscribe to RSS
New SAML and OIDC Fields and SAML transforms for Access for SaaS
Mar 03, 2025, 06:00 AM
Access for SaaS applications now include more configuration options to support a wider array of SaaS applications.
OIDC apps now include:
- Group Filtering via RegEx
- OIDC Claim mapping from an IdP
- OIDC token lifetime control
- Advanced OIDC auth flows including hybrid and implicit flows
SAML apps now include improved SAML attribute mapping from an IdP.
SAML identities sent to Access applications can be fully customized using JSONata expressions. This allows admins to configure the precise identity SAML statement sent to a SaaS application.