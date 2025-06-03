View an architecture diagram of your Worker directly in the Cloudflare dashboard

You can now visualize, explore and modify your Worker’s architecture directly in the Cloudflare dashboard, making it easier to understand how your application connects to Cloudflare resources like D1 databases, Durable Objects, KV namespaces, and more.

With this new view, you can easily:

Explore existing bindings in a visual, architecture-style diagram

Add and manage bindings directly from the same interface

Discover the full range of compute, storage, AI, and media resources you can attach to your Workers application.

To get started, head to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and open the Bindings tab of any Workers application.