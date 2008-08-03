Static Assets
The Vite plugin does not require that you provide the
assets field in order to enable assets and instead determines whether assets should be included based on whether the
client environment has been built.
By default, the
client environment is built if there is an
index.html file in the root of your project or if
build.rollupOptions.input is specified in the Vite config.
On running
vite build, an output
wrangler.json configuration file is generated as part of the build output.
The
assets.directory field in this file is automatically populated with the path to your
client build output.
It is therefore not necessary to provide the
assets.directory field in your input Worker configuration.
The
assets configuration should be used, however, if you wish to set routing configuration or enable the assets binding.
The following example configures the
not_found_handling for a single-page application so that the fallback will always be the root
index.html file.
