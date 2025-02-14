Changelog
Configure your Magic WAN Connector to connect via static IP assigment
Feb 14, 2025, 11:00 AM
You can now locally configure your Magic WAN Connector to work in a static IP configuration.
This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Magic WAN Connector as well as using a serial terminal client to access the Connector's environment.
For more details, refer to WAN with a static IP address.
