Browser Isolation Overview page for Zero Trust

A new Browser Isolation Overview page is now available in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard. This centralized view simplifies the management of Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) deployments, providing:

Quick Testing: Validate clientless web application isolation with ease.

Centralized Monitoring: Track aggregate usage and blocked actions.

This update consolidates previously disparate settings, accelerating deployment, improving visibility into isolation activity, and making it easier to ensure your protections are working effectively.

To access the new overview, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗ and find Browser Isolation in the side navigation bar.