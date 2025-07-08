 Skip to content
HEIC support in Cloudflare Images

Cloudflare Images

You can use Images to ingest HEIC images and serve them in supported output formats like AVIF, WebP, JPEG, and PNG.

When inputting a HEIC image, dimension and sizing limits may still apply. Refer to our documentation to see limits for uploading to Images or transforming a remote image.