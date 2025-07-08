Changelog
HEIC support in Cloudflare Images
You can use Images to ingest HEIC images and serve them in supported output formats like AVIF, WebP, JPEG, and PNG.
When inputting a HEIC image, dimension and sizing limits may still apply. Refer to our documentation to see limits for uploading to Images or transforming a remote image.
