Multiple users on a Windows device

Beta

Feature availability
WARP modesZero Trust plans
All modesAll plans
SystemAvailabilityMinimum WARP version
Windows2024.12.326.1
macOS
Linux
iOS
Android
ChromeOS

Cloudflare WARP supports multiple user registrations on a single Windows device. When deployed in multi-user mode, the WARP client will automatically switch user registrations after a user logs in to their Windows account. All traffic to Cloudflare will be attributed to the currently active Windows user. This allows administrators to apply identity-based policies and device settings, audit user activity, and remove individual users from a shared workstation.

Enable multi-user mode

To enable multi-user support on Windows, deploy an MDM file onto the device with the multi_user key set to true. For example:

<dict>
  <key>multi_user</key>
  <true/>
  </dict>
  <key>configs</key>
  <array>
    <dict>
      <key>organization</key>
      <string>your-team-name</string>
      <key>display_name</key>
      <string>Default</string>
    </dict>
  </array>
</dict>

To use multi-user mode alongside the Windows pre-login and Switch between Zero Trust organizations options:

<dict>
  <key>multi_user</key>
  <true/>
  <key>pre_login</key>
  <dict>
    <key>organization</key>
    <string>mycompany</string>
    <key>auth_client_id</key>
    <string>88bf3b6d86161464f6509f7219099e57.access</string>
    <key>auth_client_secret</key>
    <string>bdd31cbc4dec990953e39163fbbb194c93313ca9f0a6e420346af9d326b1d2a5</string>
  </dict>
  <key>configs</key>
  <array>
    <dict>
      <key>organization</key>
      <string>mycompany</string>
      <key>display_name</key>
      <string>Production environment</string>
    </dict>
    <dict>
      <key>organization</key>
      <string>test-org</string>
      <key>display_name</key>
      <string>Test environment</string>
    </dict>
  </array>
</dict>

When enabling multi-user mode for the first time, users will need to re-register even if they had a previous registration.

WARP registration logic

The following flowchart shows how WARP registration settings take effect as users log in and out:

flowchart TB
    start(["Enable multi-user mode"])-->reg["Active Windows user is prompted to register WARP"]
		reg--"Log out of Windows"-->prelogin

    subgraph preloginbehavior["Windows login screen"]
		prelogin{{"Is there a pre-login <br />registration?"}}
    preloginyes["Use pre-login settings"]
		prelogin--"Yes"-->preloginyes
		prelogin-. "No" .->preloginno
		preloginno["Stay registered as <br />previous Windows user"]
		end

		preloginbehavior--"Log in to Windows"---->regexists{{"Has the user already registered with WARP?"}}
		regexists--"Yes"-->user["Switch to that user's registration"]
		regexists-. "No" .->reg
