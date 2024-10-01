Multiple users on a Windows device

Multiple users on a Windows deviceBeta
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|All modes
|All plans
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2024.12.326.1
|macOS
|❌
|Linux
|❌
|iOS
|❌
|Android
|❌
|ChromeOS
|❌
Cloudflare WARP supports multiple user registrations on a single Windows device. When deployed in multi-user mode, the WARP client will automatically switch user registrations after a user logs in to their Windows account. All traffic to Cloudflare will be attributed to the currently active Windows user. This allows administrators to apply identity-based policies and device settings, audit user activity, and remove individual users from a shared workstation.
To enable multi-user support on Windows, deploy an MDM file onto the device with the
multi_user key set to
true. For example:
To use multi-user mode alongside the Windows pre-login and Switch between Zero Trust organizations options:
When enabling multi-user mode for the first time, users will need to re-register even if they had a previous registration.
The following flowchart shows how WARP registration settings take effect as users log in and out:
flowchart TB start(["Enable multi-user mode"])-->reg["Active Windows user is prompted to register WARP"] reg--"Log out of Windows"-->prelogin subgraph preloginbehavior["Windows login screen"] prelogin{{"Is there a pre-login <br />registration?"}} preloginyes["Use pre-login settings"] prelogin--"Yes"-->preloginyes prelogin-. "No" .->preloginno preloginno["Stay registered as <br />previous Windows user"] end preloginbehavior--"Log in to Windows"---->regexists{{"Has the user already registered with WARP?"}} regexists--"Yes"-->user["Switch to that user's registration"] regexists-. "No" .->reg