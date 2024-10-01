Multiple users on a Windows device

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All modes All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.12.326.1 macOS ❌ Linux ❌ iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

Cloudflare WARP supports multiple user registrations on a single Windows device. When deployed in multi-user mode, the WARP client will automatically switch user registrations after a user logs in to their Windows account. All traffic to Cloudflare will be attributed to the currently active Windows user. This allows administrators to apply identity-based policies and device settings, audit user activity, and remove individual users from a shared workstation.

Note A user must log out of their Windows account before switching to another account. A user cannot lock the screen and log in to another account, use the Switch users option in Windows, or have any other type of concurrent sessions.

Enable multi-user mode

To enable multi-user support on Windows, deploy an MDM file onto the device with the multi_user key set to true . For example:

< dict > < key > multi_user </ key > < true /> </ dict > < key > configs </ key > < array > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > your-team-name </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Default </ string > </ dict > </ array > </ dict >

To use multi-user mode alongside the Windows pre-login and Switch between Zero Trust organizations options:

< dict > < key > multi_user </ key > < true /> < key > pre_login </ key > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > auth_client_id </ key > < string > 88bf3b6d86161464f6509f7219099e57.access </ string > < key > auth_client_secret </ key > < string > bdd31cbc4dec990953e39163fbbb194c93313ca9f0a6e420346af9d326b1d2a5 </ string > </ dict > < key > configs </ key > < array > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Production environment </ string > </ dict > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > test-org </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Test environment </ string > </ dict > </ array > </ dict >

When enabling multi-user mode for the first time, users will need to re-register even if they had a previous registration.

WARP registration logic

The following flowchart shows how WARP registration settings take effect as users log in and out:

flowchart TB start(["Enable multi-user mode"])-->reg["Active Windows user is prompted to register WARP"] reg--"Log out of Windows"-->prelogin subgraph preloginbehavior["Windows login screen"] prelogin{{"Is there a pre-login <br />registration?"}} preloginyes["Use pre-login settings"] prelogin--"Yes"-->preloginyes prelogin-. "No" .->preloginno preloginno["Stay registered as <br />previous Windows user"] end preloginbehavior--"Log in to Windows"---->regexists{{"Has the user already registered with WARP?"}} regexists--"Yes"-->user["Switch to that user's registration"] regexists-. "No" .->reg