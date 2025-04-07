Changelog
Browser Rendering REST API is Generally Available, with new endpoints and a free tier
We’re excited to announce Browser Rendering is now available on the Workers Free plan ↗, making it even easier to prototype and experiment with web search and headless browser use-cases when building applications on Workers.
The Browser Rendering REST API is now Generally Available, allowing you to control browser instances from outside of Workers applications. We've added three new endpoints to help automate more browser tasks:
- Extract structured data – Use
/jsonto retrieve structured data from a webpage.
- Retrieve links – Use
/linksto pull all links from a webpage.
- Convert to Markdown – Use
/markdownto convert webpage content into Markdown format.
For example, to fetch the Markdown representation of a webpage:
For the full list of endpoints, check out our REST API documentation. You can also interact with Browser Rendering via the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK ↗.
We also recently landed support for Playwright in Browser Rendering for browser automation from Cloudflare Workers, in addition to Puppeteer, giving you more flexibility to test across different browser environments.
Visit the Browser Rendering docs to learn more about how to use headless browsers in your applications.
