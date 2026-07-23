Monitors

Overview Properties Create monitors Monitor Groups Health monitor regions Configurations IPv4 and IPv6 probe behavior Host header prioritization API commands Supported protocols

A monitor issues health monitor requests at regular intervals to evaluate the health of each endpoint within a pool.

When a pool becomes unhealthy, your load balancer takes that pool out of the endpoint rotation.

flowchart RL accTitle: Load balancing monitor flow accDescr: Monitors issue health monitor requests, which validate the current status of servers within each pool. Monitor -- Health Monitor ----> Endpoint2 Endpoint2 -- Response ----> Monitor subgraph Pool Endpoint1((Endpoint 1)) Endpoint2((Endpoint 2)) end

Health monitor requests that result in a status change for an endpoint are recorded as events in the Load Balancing event logs.

Note Health monitors associated with load balancers are different from standalone Health Checks. For an overview of how the Cloudflare Load Balancing solution works, refer to Load Balancing components.

Properties

For an up-to-date list of monitor properties, refer to Monitor properties in our API documentation.

Create monitors

For step-by-step guidance, refer to Create monitors.

Monitor Groups

Monitor Groups let you combine multiple health monitors into a single logical group to create more accurate, intelligent health checks for your applications. By aggregating results from several monitors, you can better reflect real application health and improve traffic steering resilience. For more details, refer to the Monitor Groups documentation page.

Health monitor regions

When you attach a monitor to a pool, you can select multiple regions to increase reporting accuracy.

For each option selected in a pool's Health Monitor Regions, Cloudflare sends health monitor requests from three separate data centers in that region.

If the majority of data centers for that region pass the health monitor requests, that region is considered healthy. If the majority of regions is healthy, then the endpoint itself will be considered healthy.

Configurations

All Data Centers (Enterprise only)

Health monitor probes are sent from every single data center in Cloudflare’s network to the endpoints within the associated pool. This allows probes to hit each endpoint during intervals set by the customer.

All Regions (Enterprise only)

Three health monitor probes per region are sent to each endpoint in the associated pool. There are a total of 13 regions, resulting in 39 probes.

Regional

Three health monitor probes are sent from each specified region within the pool configuration.

Caution Because of how Cloudflare checks health from multiple regions, adding multiple regions — or choosing to check health from All Data Centers — can send a lot of traffic to your endpoint. The same problem can occur when setting low values for a monitor's Interval.

IPv4 and IPv6 probe behavior

Health monitor probes use IPv4 by default. IPv6 probes are only sent if the endpoint address has no A records (only AAAA ). Each endpoint receives one probe per interval — Cloudflare does not probe both IPv4 and IPv6 for the same endpoint.

To enforce probing over IPv6, set the endpoint address to either a raw IPv6 address or a hostname that only has AAAA records.

Host header prioritization

The host headers used on health monitor requests can be configured either on the monitor itself or on the endpoints within a pool.

When a host header is specified both on the monitor and on the endpoint, the host header configured on the endpoint takes precedence over the host header configured on the monitor.

When no host header is specified, Cloudflare uses the Endpoint Address configured on the endpoints as the host header for the health monitor requests.

For more details, refer to Override HTTP Host headers.

API commands

The Cloudflare API supports the following commands for monitors. Examples are given for user-level endpoint but apply to the account-level endpoint as well.

Supported protocols

The following table summarizes the different types of monitors available in Cloudflare Load Balancing, their monitoring types, and how each health check process evaluates the success criteria to determine endpoint health: