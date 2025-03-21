 Skip to content
Cloudflare Terraform Provider now properly redacts sensitive values

Cloudflare Fundamentals

In the Cloudflare Terraform Provider versions 5.2.0 and above, sensitive properties of resources are redacted in logs. Sensitive properties in Cloudflare's OpenAPI Schema are now annotated with x-sensitive: true. This results in proper auto-generation of the corresponding Terraform resources, and prevents sensitive values from being shown when you run Terraform commands.

This issue affected resources related to these products and features:

  • Alerts and Audit Logs
  • Device API
  • DLP
  • DNS
  • Magic Visibility
  • Magic WAN
  • TLS Certs and Hostnames
  • Tunnels
  • Turnstile
  • Workers
  • Zaraz