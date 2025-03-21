Changelog
Cloudflare Terraform Provider now properly redacts sensitive values
In the Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, sensitive properties of resources are redacted in logs. Sensitive properties in Cloudflare's OpenAPI Schema ↗ are now annotated with
x-sensitive: true. This results in proper auto-generation of the corresponding Terraform resources, and prevents sensitive values from being shown when you run Terraform commands.
This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features:
- Alerts and Audit Logs
- Device API
- DLP
- DNS
- Magic Visibility
- Magic WAN
- TLS Certs and Hostnames
- Tunnels
- Turnstile
- Workers
- Zaraz
