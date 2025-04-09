 Skip to content
Cloudflare Zero Trust SCIM User and Group Provisioning Logs

Access

Cloudflare Zero Trust SCIM provisioning now has a full audit log of all create, update and delete event from any SCIM Enabled IdP. The SCIM logs support filtering by IdP, Event type, Result and many more fields. This will help with debugging user and group update issues and questions.

SCIM logs can be found on the Zero Trust Dashboard under Logs -> SCIM provisioning

