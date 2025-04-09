Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Zero Trust SCIM User and Group Provisioning Logs
Cloudflare Zero Trust SCIM provisioning now has a full audit log of all create, update and delete event from any SCIM Enabled IdP. The SCIM logs support filtering by IdP, Event type, Result and many more fields. This will help with debugging user and group update issues and questions.
SCIM logs can be found on the Zero Trust Dashboard under Logs -> SCIM provisioning
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-