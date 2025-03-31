WARP client for Windows (version 2025.2.600.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.

Changes and improvements

Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.

Improved error messages shown in the app.

Added the ability to control if the WARP interface IPs are registered with DNS servers or not.

Removed DNS logs view from the Windows client GUI. DNS logs can be viewed as part of warp-diag or by viewing the log file on the user's local directory.

Fixed an issue that would result in a user receiving multiple re-authentication requests when waking their device from sleep.

WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.

Improvements to Windows multi-user including support for fast user switching. If you are interested in testing this feature, reach out to your Cloudflare account team.

Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Fixed an issue where DEX tests would run during certain sleep states where the networking stack was not fully up. This would result in failures that would be ignored.

Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.

Known issues