Store and explore your Cloudflare logs directly within the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Log Explorer is Cloudflare's native observability and forensics product that enables security teams and developers to analyze, investigate, and monitor issues directly from the Cloudflare dashboard, without the expense and complexity of forwarding logs to third-party tools.

Log Explorer provides access to Cloudflare logs with all the context available within the Cloudflare platform. You can monitor security and performance issues with custom dashboards or investigate and troubleshoot issues with log search. Benefits include:

Reduced cost and complexity : Drastically reduce the expense and operational overhead associated with forwarding, storing, and analyzing terabytes of log data in external tools.

Features

Log Search

Explore your Cloudflare logs directly within the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Custom dashboards

Design customized views for tracking application security, performance, and usage metrics.

Manage datasets

Manage the data you want to store within Log Explorer.

API

Manage configuration and perform queries via the API.

