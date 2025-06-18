Log Explorer
Store and explore your Cloudflare logs directly within the Cloudflare dashboard or API.
Log Explorer is Cloudflare's native observability and forensics product that enables security teams and developers to analyze, investigate, and monitor issues directly from the Cloudflare dashboard, without the expense and complexity of forwarding logs to third-party tools.
Log Explorer provides access to Cloudflare logs with all the context available within the Cloudflare platform. You can monitor security and performance issues with custom dashboards or investigate and troubleshoot issues with log search. Benefits include:
- Reduced cost and complexity: Drastically reduce the expense and operational overhead associated with forwarding, storing, and analyzing terabytes of log data in external tools.
- Faster detection and triage: Access Cloudflare-native logs directly, eliminating cumbersome data pipelines and the ingest lags that delay critical security insights.
- Accelerated investigations with full context: Investigate incidents with Cloudflare's unparalleled contextual data, accelerating your analysis and understanding of "What exactly happened?" and "How did it happen?"
- Minimal recovery time: Seamlessly transition from investigation to action with direct mitigation capabilities via the Cloudflare platform.
Log Search
Explore your Cloudflare logs directly within the Cloudflare dashboard or API.
Custom dashboards
Design customized views for tracking application security, performance, and usage metrics.
Manage datasets
Manage the data you want to store within Log Explorer.
API
Manage configuration and perform queries via the API.
Forward Cloudflare logs to third-party tools for debugging, identifying configuration adjustments, and creating analytics dashboards.
Visualize the metadata collected by our products in the Cloudflare dashboard.
