AI Gateway adds Cerebras, ElevenLabs, and Cartesia as new providers

AI Gateway has added three new providers: Cartesia, Cerebras, and ElevenLabs, giving you more even more options for providers you can use through AI Gateway. Here's a brief overview of each:

Cartesia provides text-to-speech models that produce natural-sounding speech with low latency.

Cerebras delivers low-latency AI inference to Meta's Llama 3.1 8B and Llama 3.3 70B models.

ElevenLabs offers text-to-speech models with human-like voices in 32 languages.

To get started with AI Gateway, just update the base URL. Here's how you can send a request to Cerebras using cURL: