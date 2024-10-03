WARP client for Linux (version 2024.9.346.0)

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and minor improvements.

Notable updates

Added target list to the warp-cli to enhance the user experience with the Access for Infrastructure SSH solution.

to the to enhance the user experience with the Access for Infrastructure SSH solution. Added the ability to customize PCAP options in the warp-cli .

. Added a list of installed applications in warp-diag .

. Added a tunnel reset mtu subcommand to the warp-cli .

subcommand to the . Added the ability for warp-cli to use the team name provided in the MDM file for initial registration.

to use the team name provided in the MDM file for initial registration. Added a JSON output option to the warp-cli .

. Added the ability to execute a PCAP on multiple interfaces with warp-cli .

. Added MASQUE tunnel protocol support for the consumer version of WARP (1.1.1.1 w/ WARP).

Improved the performance of firewall operations when enforcing split tunnel configuration.

Fixed an issue where device posture certificate checks were unexpectedly failing.

Fixed an issue where the Linux GUI fails to open the browser login window when registering a new Zero Trust organization.

Fixed an issue where clients using service tokens failed to retry after a network change.

Fixed an issue where the client, when switching between WireGuard and MASQUE protocols, sometimes required a manual tunnel key reset.

Fixed a known issue which required users to re-register when an older single configuration MDM file was deployed after deploying the newer, multiple configuration format.

Deprecated warp-cli commands have been removed. If you have any workflows that use the deprecated commands, update to the new commands where necessary.

Known issues: