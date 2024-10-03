Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for Linux (version 2024.9.346.0)
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and minor improvements.
Notable updates
- Added
target listto the
warp-clito enhance the user experience with the Access for Infrastructure SSH solution.
- Added the ability to customize PCAP options in the
warp-cli.
- Added a list of installed applications in
warp-diag.
- Added a
tunnel reset mtusubcommand to the
warp-cli.
- Added the ability for
warp-clito use the team name provided in the MDM file for initial registration.
- Added a JSON output option to the
warp-cli.
- Added the ability to execute a PCAP on multiple interfaces with
warp-cli.
- Added MASQUE tunnel protocol support for the consumer version of WARP (1.1.1.1 w/ WARP).
- Improved the performance of firewall operations when enforcing split tunnel configuration.
- Fixed an issue where device posture certificate checks were unexpectedly failing.
- Fixed an issue where the Linux GUI fails to open the browser login window when registering a new Zero Trust organization.
- Fixed an issue where clients using service tokens failed to retry after a network change.
- Fixed an issue where the client, when switching between WireGuard and MASQUE protocols, sometimes required a manual tunnel key reset.
- Fixed a known issue which required users to re-register when an older single configuration MDM file was deployed after deploying the newer, multiple configuration format.
- Deprecated
warp-clicommands have been removed. If you have any workflows that use the deprecated commands, update to the new commands where necessary.
Known issues:
- Using MASQUE as the tunnel protocol may be incompatible if your organization has Regional Services is enabled.
