Cloudflare R2

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Object storage for all your data.

Cloudflare R2 Storage allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.

You can use R2 for multiple scenarios, including but not limited to:

Storage for cloud-native applications

Cloud storage for web content

Storage for podcast episodes

Data lakes (analytics and big data)

Cloud storage output for large batch processes, such as machine learning model artifacts or datasets

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Features

Location Hints Location Hints are optional parameters you can provide during bucket creation to indicate the primary geographical location you expect data will be accessed from. Use Location Hints

CORS Configure CORS to interact with objects in your bucket and configure policies on your bucket. Use CORS

Public buckets Public buckets expose the contents of your R2 bucket directly to the Internet. Use Public buckets

Bucket scoped tokens Create bucket scoped tokens for granular control over who can access your data. Use Bucket scoped tokens

Related products

R2 Data Catalog A managed Apache Iceberg ↗ data catalog built directly into your R2 bucket, so you can turn a bucket into a data warehouse or lakehouse queryable by engines like Spark, Snowflake, and R2 SQL.

Workers A serverless ↗ execution environment that allows you to create entirely new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure.

Stream Upload, store, encode, and deliver live and on-demand video with one API, without configuring or maintaining infrastructure.

Images A suite of products tailored to your image-processing needs.

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