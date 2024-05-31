Magic Cloud Networking
Magic Cloud Networking simplifies the process of connecting to your public cloud infrastructure, like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, or Azure. With Magic Cloud Networking you can automatically discover your cloud resources through Cloudflare’s dashboard, and effortlessly combine your cloud networks with your office and data center networks.
Magic Cloud Networking allows you to connect, accelerate, and manage your virtual private clouds securely through Cloudflare. Grow your multi-cloud network architecture in a consistent and scalable manner, centered on Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud services.
Magic Cloud Networking is in a closed beta. If you are interested in trying out this product, you can apply to become one of the first customers to try it out.
Features
Discover your cloud resources automatically
Discover your cloud resources like virtual private clouds (VPCs), subnets, virtual machines (VMs), route tables, and routes automatically, and easily set up your integrations.
Automatically connect a cloud network
Automatically build VPN tunnels between cloud networks and Magic WAN.