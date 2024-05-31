Magic Cloud Networking Beta

Automate resource discovery, and reduce management burden when connecting to your public cloud.

Enterprise-only

Magic Cloud Networking simplifies the process of connecting to your public cloud infrastructure, like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, or Azure. With Magic Cloud Networking you can automatically discover your cloud resources through Cloudflare’s dashboard, and effortlessly combine your cloud networks with your office and data center networks.

Magic Cloud Networking allows you to connect, accelerate, and manage your virtual private clouds securely through Cloudflare. Grow your multi-cloud network architecture in a consistent and scalable manner, centered on Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud services.

Magic Cloud Networking is in a closed beta. If you are interested in trying out this product, you can apply External link icon Open external link to become one of the first customers to try it out.

​​ Discover your cloud resources automatically

Discover your cloud resources like virtual private clouds (VPCs), subnets, virtual machines (VMs), route tables, and routes automatically, and easily set up your integrations. Use cloud resource discovery

​​ Automatically connect a cloud network

Automatically build VPN tunnels between cloud networks and Magic WAN. Create cloud on-ramps

