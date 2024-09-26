WARP client for Windows (version 2024.8.458.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Notable updates

Added the ability to customize PCAP options in the warp-cli.

Added a list of installed applications in warp-diag.

Added a summary of warp-dex traceroute results in its JSON output.

Improved the performance of firewall operations when enforcing split tunnel configuration.

Reduced the time it takes for a WARP client update to complete.

Fixed an issue where clients using service tokens failed to retry the initial connection when there is no network connectivity on startup.

Fixed issues where incorrect DNS server addresses were being applied following reboots and network changes. Any incorrect static entries set by previous WARP versions must be manually reverted.

Fixed a known issue which required users to re-register when an older single configuration MDM file was deployed after deploying the newer, multiple configuration format.

Deprecated warp-cli commands have been removed. If you have any workflows that use the deprecated commands, please update to the new commands where necessary.

Known issues