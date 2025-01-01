b
bge-m3Text Embeddings • baai
Multi-Functionality, Multi-Linguality, and Multi-Granularity embeddings model.
Parameters
Input
-
querystring min 1
A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts. If no query is provided the model with respond with embeddings for contexts
-
contexts *array
List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it.
-
itemsobject
-
textstring min 1
One of the provided context content
-
-
Output
- Query object
-
responsearray
-
itemsobject
-
idinteger
Index of the context in the request
-
scorenumber
Score of the context under the index.
-
-
-
- Embedding object
-
responsearray
-
itemsarray
-
itemsnumber
-
-
-
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
