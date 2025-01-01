 Skip to content
bge-m3

Text Embeddingsbaai
@cf/baai/bge-m3

Multi-Functionality, Multi-Linguality, and Multi-Granularity embeddings model.

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • query string min 1

    A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts. If no query is provided the model with respond with embeddings for contexts

  • contexts * array

    List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it.

    • items object

      • text string min 1

        One of the provided context content

Output

  • Query object

    • response array

      • items object

        • id integer

          Index of the context in the request

        • score number

          Score of the context under the index.

  • Embedding object

    • response array

      • items array

        • items number

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
        "query": {
            "type": "string",
            "minLength": 1,
            "description": "A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts. If no query is provided the model with respond with embeddings for contexts"
        },
        "contexts": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                    "text": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "minLength": 1,
                        "description": "One of the provided context content"
                    }
                }
            },
            "description": "List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it."
        }
    },
    "required": [
        "contexts"
    ]
}