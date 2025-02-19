Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for Linux (version 2025.1.861.0)
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release includes fixes and minor improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improved command line interface for Access for Infrastructure with added function for filtering and ordering.
- Fixed client connectivity issues when switching between managed network profiles that use different WARP protocols.
- Added support for WARP desktop to use additional DoH endpoints to help reduce NAT congestion.
- Improved Wireguard connection stability on reconnections.
- Added additional HTTP/3 QUIC connectivity test to
warp-diag.
- Added support for collection of system health metrics for enhanced device Digital Experience Monitoring.
- Automated the removal of active registrations for devices with multiple registrations with the same Zero Trust organization.
