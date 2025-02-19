 Skip to content
WARP client for Linux (version 2025.1.861.0)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release includes fixes and minor improvements.

Changes and improvements

  • Improved command line interface for Access for Infrastructure with added function for filtering and ordering.
  • Fixed client connectivity issues when switching between managed network profiles that use different WARP protocols.
  • Added support for WARP desktop to use additional DoH endpoints to help reduce NAT congestion.
  • Improved Wireguard connection stability on reconnections.
  • Added additional HTTP/3 QUIC connectivity test to warp-diag.
  • Added support for collection of system health metrics for enhanced device Digital Experience Monitoring.
  • Automated the removal of active registrations for devices with multiple registrations with the same Zero Trust organization.