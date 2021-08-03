1.1.1.1 is a fast and private way to browse the internet. It is a DNS resolver - kind of like Google Maps for your computer, it translates places (like cloudflare.com) into addresses (like 2400:cb00:2048:1::c629:d7a2 ). 1.1.1.1 is deployed in 150+ cities worldwide, and has access to the addresses of 7M+ domain names on the same servers it runs on so it’s the fastest resolver out there External link icon Open external link.

The addresses of 1.1.1.1 are:

1.1.1.1

1.0.0.1

2606:4700:4700::1111

2606:4700:4700::1001

Moreover, you can access 1.1.1.1 as a Tor hidden service at this address:

