Hyperdrive now supports configuring the amount of database connections

You can now specify the number of connections your Hyperdrive configuration uses to connect to your origin database.

All configurations have a minimum of 5 connections. The maximum connection count for a Hyperdrive configuration depends on the Hyperdrive limits of your Workers plan.

This feature allows you to right-size your connection pool based on your database capacity and application requirements. You can configure connection counts through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Refer to the Hyperdrive configuration documentation for more information.