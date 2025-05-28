 Skip to content
OpenAI Compatibility

Cloudflare's AI Gateway offers an OpenAI-compatible /chat/completions endpoint, enabling integration with multiple AI providers using a single URL. This feature simplifies the integration process, allowing for seamless switching between different models without significant code modifications.

Endpoint URL

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Replace {account_id} and {gateway_id} with your Cloudflare account and gateway IDs.

Parameters

Switch providers by changing the model and apiKey parameters.

Specify the model using {provider}/{model} format. For example:

  • openai/gpt-4o-mini
  • google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash
  • anthropic/claude-3-haiku

Examples

OpenAI SDK

import OpenAI from "openai";
const client = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: "YOUR_PROVIDER_API_KEY", // Provider API key
  baseURL:
    "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions",
});


const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
  model: "google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash",
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
});


console.log(response.choices[0].message.content);

cURL

Terminal window
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer {openai_token}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "model": "google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash",
    "messages": [
      {
        "role": "user",
        "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
      }
    ]
  }'

Universal provider

You can also use this pattern with a Universal Endpoint.

index.ts
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    return env.AI.gateway("default").run({
      provider: "compat",
      endpoint: "chat/completions",
      headers: {
        authorization: "Bearer ",
      },
      query: {
        model: "google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash",
        messages: [
          {
            role: "user",
            content: "What is Cloudflare?",
          },
        ],
      },
    });
  },
};

Supported Providers

The OpenAI-compatible endpoint supports models from the following providers: