m2m100-1.2b

Model ID: @cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b

Multilingual encoder-decoder (seq-to-seq) model trained for Many-to-Many multilingual translation

More Information   Terms & License  

​​ Properties

Task Type: Translation

​​ Code Examples

Worker - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";



export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);


    const response = await ai.run<"@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b">(
      "@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b",
      {
        text: "I'll have an order of the moule frites",
        source_lang: "english", // defaults to english
        target_lang: "french",
      }
    );


    return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
  },

};
Python
import requests


API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/"
headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_TOKEN}"}



def run(model, input):
    response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)
    return response.json()


output = run('@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b', {
  "text": "I'll have an order of the moule frites",
  "source_lang": "english",
  "target_lang": "french"

})



print(output)
curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b \
    -X POST \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
    -d '{ "text": "Ill have an order of the moule frites", "source_lang": "english", "target_lang": "french" }'

​​ Response

{
  "translated_text": "Je vais commander des moules frites"

}

​​ API Schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema

Input JSON Schema
{

"type": "object",

"properties": {
  "text": {
    "type": "string"
  },
  "source_lang": {
    "type": "string",
    "default": "en"
  },
  "target_lang": {
    "type": "string"
  }

},

"required": [
  "text",
  "target_lang"

]

}
Output JSON Schema
{

"type": "object",

"contentType": "application/json",

"properties": {
  "translated_text": {
    "type": "string"
  }

}

}