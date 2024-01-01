Model ID:
@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b
Multilingual encoder-decoder (seq-to-seq) model trained for Many-to-Many multilingual translation
Properties
Task Type: Translation
Code Examples
Worker - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";
export interface Env { AI: Ai;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) { const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
const response = await ai.run<"@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b">( "@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b", { text: "I'll have an order of the moule frites", source_lang: "english", // defaults to english target_lang: "french", } );
return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); },
};
Python
import requests
API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/"headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_TOKEN}"}
def run(model, input): response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input) return response.json()
output = run('@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b', { "text": "I'll have an order of the moule frites", "source_lang": "english", "target_lang": "french"
})
print(output)
curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ -d '{ "text": "Ill have an order of the moule frites", "source_lang": "english", "target_lang": "french" }'
Response
{ "translated_text": "Je vais commander des moules frites"
}
API Schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
Input JSON Schema{
"type": "object",
"properties": { "text": { "type": "string" }, "source_lang": { "type": "string", "default": "en" }, "target_lang": { "type": "string" }
},
"required": [ "text", "target_lang"
]
}
Output JSON Schema{
"type": "object",
"contentType": "application/json",
"properties": { "translated_text": { "type": "string" }
}
}