WARP client for macOS (version 2024.8.309.1)

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This is a release focused on fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements:

Added the ability to customize PCAP options in the warp-cli.

Added a list of installed applications in warp-diag.

Added a summary of warp-dex traceroute results in its JSON output.

Improved the performance of firewall operations when enforcing split tunnel configuration.

Fixed an issue where the DNS logs were not being cleared when the user switched configurations.

Fixed a Known Issue which required users to re-register when an older single configuration MDM file was deployed after deploying the newer, multiple configuration format.

Fixed an issue which prevented the use of private IP ranges that overlapped with end user's home networks.

Deprecated warp-cli commands have been removed. If you have any workflows that use the deprecated commands, please update to the new commands where necessary.

Known issues: