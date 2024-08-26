Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.8.309.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This is a release focused on fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements:
- Added the ability to customize PCAP options in the warp-cli.
- Added a list of installed applications in warp-diag.
- Added a summary of warp-dex traceroute results in its JSON output.
- Improved the performance of firewall operations when enforcing split tunnel configuration.
- Fixed an issue where the DNS logs were not being cleared when the user switched configurations.
- Fixed a Known Issue which required users to re-register when an older single configuration MDM file was deployed after deploying the newer, multiple configuration format.
- Fixed an issue which prevented the use of private IP ranges that overlapped with end user's home networks.
- Deprecated warp-cli commands have been removed. If you have any workflows that use the deprecated commands, please update to the new commands where necessary.
Known issues:
- Using MASQUE as the tunnel protocol may be incompatible if your organization has either of the following conditions:
- Magic WAN is enabled but not the latest packet flow path for WARP. Please check the migration status with your account team.
- Regional Services enabled.
