WARP client for Windows (version 2024.12.492.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements:

Consumers can now set the tunnel protocol using warp-cli tunnel protocol set <protocol> .

. Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably.

to ensure logs are captured reliably. Improved captive portal support by disabling the firewall during captive portal login flows.

Improved captive portal detection on certain public networks.

Improved reconnection speed when a Cloudflare server is in a degraded state.

Fixed an issue where WARP may fail to remove certificates from the user store in Device Information Only mode.

Ensured at most one Powershell instance is opened when fetching the device serial number for posture checks.

Fixed an issue to prevent the daemon from following Windows junctions created by non-admin users that could be used to delete files as SYSTEM user and potentially gain SYSTEM user privileges.

Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions.

Fixed an issue that caused high memory usage when viewing connection statistics for extended periods of time.

Improved WARP connectivity in environments with virtual interfaces from VirtualBox, VMware, and similar tools.

Reduced connectivity interruptions on WireGuard Split Tunnel Include mode configurations.

Fixed connectivity issues switching between managed network profiles with different configured protocols.

QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled with warp-cli debug qlog enable . The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.

Known issues: