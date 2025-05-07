 Skip to content
Send forensic copies to storage without DLP profiles

Data Loss Prevention

You can now send DLP forensic copies to third-party storage for any HTTP policy with an Allow or Block action, without needing to include a DLP profile. This change increases flexibility for data handling and forensic investigation use cases.

By default, Gateway will send all matched HTTP requests to your configured DLP Forensic Copy jobs.

DLP