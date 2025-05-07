Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Send forensic copies to storage without DLP profiles
You can now send DLP forensic copies to third-party storage for any HTTP policy with an
Allow or
Block action, without needing to include a DLP profile. This change increases flexibility for data handling and forensic investigation use cases.
By default, Gateway will send all matched HTTP requests to your configured DLP Forensic Copy jobs.
