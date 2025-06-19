Filter your AutoRAG search by file name

In AutoRAG, you can now filter by an object's file name using the filename attribute, giving you more control over which files are searched for a given query.

This is useful when your application has already determined which files should be searched. For example, you might query a PostgreSQL database to get a list of files a user has access to based on their permissions, and then use that list to limit what AutoRAG retrieves.

For example, your search query may look like:

const response = await env . AI . autorag ( "my-autorag" ) . search ( { query : "what is the project deadline?" , filters : { type : "eq" , key : "filename" , value : "project-alpha-roadmap.md" , }, } ) ;

This allows you to connect your application logic with AutoRAG's retrieval process, making it easy to control what gets searched without needing to reindex or modify your data.

Learn more in AutoRAG's metadata filtering documentation.