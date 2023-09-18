Cloudflare Workers KV
Create a global, low-latency, key-value data storage.
Available on both free and paid Workers plans
Workers KV is a data storage that allows you to store and retrieve data globally. With Workers KV, you can build dynamic and performant APIs and websites that support high read volumes with low latency.
Features
Key-value storage
Learn how Workers KV stores and retrieves data.
Wrangler
Bindings
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform, including R2, Durable Objects, and D1.