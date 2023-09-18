Cloudflare Workers KV

Create a global, low-latency, key-value data storage.

Available on both free and paid Workers plans

Workers KV is a data storage that allows you to store and retrieve data globally. With Workers KV, you can build dynamic and performant APIs and websites that support high read volumes with low latency.

Learn how Workers KV stores and retrieves data. Use Key-value storage

The Workers command-line interface, Wrangler, allows you to create, test, and deploy your Workers projects. Use Wrangler

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform, including R2, Durable Objects, and D1. Use Bindings

