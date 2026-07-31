Cloudflare Workers KV

Overview Features Related products More resources

Create a global, low-latency, key-value data storage.

Available on Free and Paid plans

Workers KV is a data storage that allows you to store and retrieve data globally. With Workers KV, you can build dynamic and performant APIs and websites that support high read volumes with low latency.

For example, you can use Workers KV for:

Caching API responses.

Storing user configurations / preferences.

Storing user authentication details.

Access your Workers KV namespace from Cloudflare Workers using Workers Bindings or from your external application using the REST API:

export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // write a key-value pair await env. KV . put ( 'KEY' , 'VALUE' ); // read a key-value pair const value = await env. KV . get ( 'KEY' ); // list all key-value pairs const allKeys = await env. KV . list (); // delete a key-value pair await env. KV . delete ( 'KEY' ); // return a Workers response return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ value: value, allKeys: allKeys, }), ); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler <{ KV : KVNamespace }>; { "$schema" : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , "name" : "<ENTER_WORKER_NAME>" , "main" : "src/index.ts" , "compatibility_date" : "2025-02-04" , "observability" : { "enabled" : true }, "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "KV" , "id" : "<YOUR_BINDING_ID>" } ] } See the full Workers KV binding API reference. curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/storage/kv/namespaces/$NAMESPACE_ID/values/$KEY_NAME \ -X PUT \ -H 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \ -d '{ "value": "Some Value" }' curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/storage/kv/namespaces/$NAMESPACE_ID/values/$KEY_NAME \ -H "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" const client = new Cloudflare ({ apiEmail: process.env[ 'CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL' ], // This is the default and can be omitted apiKey: process.env[ 'CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY' ], // This is the default and can be omitted }); const value = await client.kv.namespaces.values. update ( '<KV_NAMESPACE_ID>' , 'KEY' , { account_id: '<ACCOUNT_ID>' , value: 'VALUE' , }); const value = await client.kv.namespaces.values. get ( '<KV_NAMESPACE_ID>' , 'KEY' , { account_id: '<ACCOUNT_ID>' , }); const value = await client.kv.namespaces.values. delete ( '<KV_NAMESPACE_ID>' , 'KEY' , { account_id: '<ACCOUNT_ID>' , }); // Automatically fetches more pages as needed. for await ( const namespace of client.kv.namespaces. list ({ account_id: '<ACCOUNT_ID>' })) { console. log (namespace.id); } See the full Workers KV REST API and SDK reference for details on using REST API from external applications, with pre-generated SDK's for external TypeScript, Python, or Go applications.

Features

Key-value storage Learn how Workers KV stores and retrieves data. Use Key-value storage

Wrangler The Workers command-line interface, Wrangler, allows you to create, test, and deploy your Workers projects. Use Wrangler

Bindings Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform, including R2, Durable Objects, and D1. Use Bindings

Jurisdictions Restrict a KV namespace to durably store data only within a specific jurisdiction to help meet compliance requirements. Currently in private beta. Use Jurisdictions

Related products

R2 Cloudflare R2 Storage allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.

Durable Objects Cloudflare Durable Objects allows developers to access scalable compute and permanent, consistent storage.

D1 Built on SQLite, D1 is Cloudflare’s first queryable relational database. Create an entire database by importing data or defining your tables and writing your queries within a Worker or through the API.

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