Cloudflare Workers KV

Create a global, low-latency, key-value data storage.
Available on both free and paid Workers plans

Workers KV is a data storage that allows you to store and retrieve data globally. With Workers KV, you can build dynamic and performant APIs and websites that support high read volumes with low latency.

​​ Features

​​ Key-value storage

Learn how Workers KV stores and retrieves data.

​​ Wrangler

The Workers command-line interface, Wrangler, allows you to create, test, and deploy your Workers projects.

​​ Bindings

Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform, including R2, Durable Objects, and D1.

R2

Cloudflare R2 Storage allows developers to store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.

Durable Objects

Cloudflare Durable Objects allows developers to access scalable compute and permanent, consistent storage.

D1

Built on SQLite, D1 is Cloudflare’s first queryable relational database. Create an entire database by importing data or defining your tables and writing your queries within a Worker or through the API.

​​ More resources

