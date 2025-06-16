 Skip to content
Internal DNS (beta) now manageable in the Cloudflare dashboard

DNS

Participating beta testers can now fully configure Internal DNS directly in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Internal DNS enables customers to:

  • Map internal hostnames to private IPs for services, devices, and applications not exposed to the public Internet

  • Resolve internal DNS queries securely through Cloudflare Gateway

  • Use split-horizon DNS to return different responses based on network context

  • Consolidate internal and public DNS zones within a single management platform

What’s new in this release:

  • Beta participants can now create and manage internal zones and views in the Cloudflare dashboard
To learn more and get started, refer to the Internal DNS documentation.