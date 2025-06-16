Internal DNS (beta) now manageable in the Cloudflare dashboard

Participating beta testers can now fully configure Internal DNS directly in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.

Internal DNS enables customers to:

Map internal hostnames to private IPs for services, devices, and applications not exposed to the public Internet

Resolve internal DNS queries securely through Cloudflare Gateway

Use split-horizon DNS to return different responses based on network context

Consolidate internal and public DNS zones within a single management platform

What’s new in this release:

Beta participants can now create and manage internal zones and views in the Cloudflare dashboard

Note The Internal DNS beta is currently only available to Enterprise customers.

To learn more and get started, refer to the Internal DNS documentation.