Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare. Subscribe to RSS
AI Gateway launches Realtime WebSockets API
We are excited to announce that AI Gateway now supports real-time AI interactions with the new Realtime WebSockets API.
This new capability allows developers to establish persistent, low-latency connections between their applications and AI models, enabling natural, real-time conversational AI experiences, including speech-to-speech interactions.
The Realtime WebSockets API works with the OpenAI Realtime API ↗, Google Gemini Live API ↗, and supports real-time text and speech interactions with models from Cartesia ↗, and ElevenLabs ↗.
Here's how you can connect AI Gateway to OpenAI's Realtime API ↗ using WebSockets:
Get started by checking out the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-