AI Gateway launches Realtime WebSockets API

We are excited to announce that AI Gateway now supports real-time AI interactions with the new Realtime WebSockets API.

This new capability allows developers to establish persistent, low-latency connections between their applications and AI models, enabling natural, real-time conversational AI experiences, including speech-to-speech interactions.

The Realtime WebSockets API works with the OpenAI Realtime API ↗, Google Gemini Live API ↗, and supports real-time text and speech interactions with models from Cartesia ↗, and ElevenLabs ↗.

Here's how you can connect AI Gateway to OpenAI's Realtime API ↗ using WebSockets:

OpenAI Realtime API example import WebSocket from "ws" ; const url = "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/openai?model=gpt-4o-realtime-preview-2024-12-17" ; const ws = new WebSocket ( url , { headers : { "cf-aig-authorization" : process . env . CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY , Authorization : "Bearer " + process . env . OPENAI_API_KEY , "OpenAI-Beta" : "realtime=v1" , }, } ) ; ws . on ( "open" , () => console . log ( "Connected to server." )) ; ws . on ( "message" , ( message ) => console . log ( JSON . parse ( message . toString ()))) ; ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "response.create" , response : { modalities : [ "text" ] , instructions : "Tell me a joke" }, } ) , ) ;

Get started by checking out the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.