Search for custom rules using rule name and/or ID

Oct 02, 2024, 11:00 AM
Magic Firewall

The Magic Firewall dashboard now allows you to search custom rules using the rule name and/or ID.

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics.
  3. Select Magic Firewall.
  4. Add a filter for Rule ID.
Search for firewall rules with rule IDs

Additionally, the rule ID URL link has been added to Network Analytics.

For more details abour rules, refer to Add rules.