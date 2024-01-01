Advanced Setups
While the Workers Builds beta has limited support for monorepos, it is still possible to set up a monorepo workflow. In the Cloudflare Dashboard, you must connect your monorepo to each of the existing Worker projects. When a new commit is detected in the monorepo, a new build/deploy will trigger for each Worker.
In the example
ecommerce-monorepo, a Workers project should be created for
product-service,
auth-service,
order-service, and
notification-service.
A git connection to
ecommerce-monorepo should be added in all of the Workers projects. If you are using a monorepo tool (e.g. Turborepo ↗), you can configure a different deploy command for each Worker (e.g.
turbo deploy -F product-service). When a new commit is made to
ecommerce-monorepo, a build and deploy will be triggered for each of the Workers (i.e.
product-service,
auth-service,
order-service,
notification-service) and respect the configured commands for that Worker.
If you are using Wrangler Environments, you can choose to continue using with Workers Builds with a bit of set up:
- Deploy via Wrangler to create the Workers for your environments in the Dashboard, if you don’t already have them.
- Find the Workers for your environments. They are typically named
[name of Worker] - [environment name].
- Connect your repository to each of the Workers for your environment.
- In each of the Workers, edit your Wrangler deploy command to include the flag
--env: <environment name>in the build configurations.
When a new commit is detected in the repository, a new build/deploy will trigger for each associated Worker.
Imagine you have a Worker named
my-worker, and you want to set up two environments
staging and
production set in the
wrangler.toml. If you haven’t already, you can deploy
my-worker for each environment using the commands
wrangler deploy --env staging and
wrangler deploy --env production.
In your Cloudflare Dashboard, you should find two Workers
my-worker-staging and
my-worker-production. A git connection to a
my-worker git repository should be added to both of the environment Workers. In the build configurations of each environment Worker, edit the deploy commands to be
npx wrangler deploy --env staging and
npx wrangler deploy --env production respectively.
graph TD A[Git Repo for my-worker] --> |Connect| B[my-worker-staging] A --> |Connect| C[my-worker-production] subgraph Cloudflare Dashboard B C end