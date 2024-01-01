Advanced Setups

Monorepos

While the Workers Builds beta has limited support for monorepos, it is still possible to set up a monorepo workflow. In the Cloudflare Dashboard, you must connect your monorepo to each of the existing Worker projects. When a new commit is detected in the monorepo, a new build/deploy will trigger for each Worker.

Example

In the example ecommerce-monorepo , a Workers project should be created for product-service , auth-service , order-service , and notification-service .

A git connection to ecommerce-monorepo should be added in all of the Workers projects. If you are using a monorepo tool (e.g. Turborepo ↗), you can configure a different deploy command for each Worker (e.g. turbo deploy -F product-service ). When a new commit is made to ecommerce-monorepo , a build and deploy will be triggered for each of the Workers (i.e. product-service , auth-service , order-service , notification-service ) and respect the configured commands for that Worker.

ecommerce-monorepo/ │ ├── workers/ │ ├── product-service/ │ │ ├── src/ │ │ └── wrangler.toml │ ├── auth-service/ │ │ ├── src/ │ │ └── wrangler.toml │ ├── order-service/ │ │ ├── src/ │ │ └── wrangler.toml │ └── notification-service/ │ ├── src/ │ └── wrangler.toml ├── shared/ │ └── utils/ └── README.md

Wrangler environments

If you are using Wrangler Environments, you can choose to continue using with Workers Builds with a bit of set up:

Deploy via Wrangler to create the Workers for your environments in the Dashboard, if you don’t already have them. Find the Workers for your environments. They are typically named [name of Worker] - [environment name] . Connect your repository to each of the Workers for your environment. In each of the Workers, edit your Wrangler deploy command to include the flag --env: <environment name> in the build configurations.

When a new commit is detected in the repository, a new build/deploy will trigger for each associated Worker.

Example

Imagine you have a Worker named my-worker , and you want to set up two environments staging and production set in the wrangler.toml . If you haven’t already, you can deploy my-worker for each environment using the commands wrangler deploy --env staging and wrangler deploy --env production .

In your Cloudflare Dashboard, you should find two Workers my-worker-staging and my-worker-production . A git connection to a my-worker git repository should be added to both of the environment Workers. In the build configurations of each environment Worker, edit the deploy commands to be npx wrangler deploy --env staging and npx wrangler deploy --env production respectively.

graph TD A[Git Repo for my-worker] --> |Connect| B[my-worker-staging] A --> |Connect| C[my-worker-production] subgraph Cloudflare Dashboard B C end