Changelog
New Snippets Code Editor
Jan 29, 2025, 11:00 AM
The new Snippets code editor lets you edit Snippet code and rule in one place, making it easier to test and deploy changes without switching between pages.
What’s new:
- Single-page editing for code and rule – No need to jump between screens.
- Auto-complete & syntax highlighting – Get suggestions and avoid mistakes.
- Code formatting & refactoring – Write cleaner, more readable code.
Try it now in Rules > Snippets ↗.