The new Snippets code editor lets you edit Snippet code and rule in one place, making it easier to test and deploy changes without switching between pages.

What’s new:

Single-page editing for code and rule – No need to jump between screens.

– No need to jump between screens. Auto-complete & syntax highlighting – Get suggestions and avoid mistakes.

– Get suggestions and avoid mistakes. Code formatting & refactoring – Write cleaner, more readable code.

Try it now in Rules > Snippets ↗.