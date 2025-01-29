 Skip to content
New Snippets Code Editor

Jan 29, 2025, 11:00 AM
Rules

The new Snippets code editor lets you edit Snippet code and rule in one place, making it easier to test and deploy changes without switching between pages.

New Snippets code editor

What’s new:

  • Single-page editing for code and rule – No need to jump between screens.
  • Auto-complete & syntax highlighting – Get suggestions and avoid mistakes.
  • Code formatting & refactoring – Write cleaner, more readable code.

Try it now in Rules > Snippets.