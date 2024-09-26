Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.8.457.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Notable updates:
- Added the ability to customize PCAP options in
warp-cli.
- Added a list of installed applications in
warp-diag.
- Added a summary of
warp-dextraceroute results in its JSON output.
- Improved the performance of firewall operations when enforcing Split Tunnels configuration.
- Fixed an issue where the DNS logs were not being cleared when the user switched configurations.
- Fixed an issue where clients using service tokens failed to retry after a network change.
- Fixed a known issue which required users to re-register when an older single configuration MDM file was deployed after deploying the newer, multiple configuration format.
- Fixed an issue which prevented the use of private IP ranges that overlapped with end users' home networks.
- Deprecated
warp-clicommands have been removed. If you have any workflows that use the deprecated commands, update to the new commands where necessary.
Known issues:
- Cloudflare is investigating temporary networking issues on macOS 15 (Sequoia) that seem to affect some users.
- Using MASQUE as the tunnel protocol may be incompatible if your organization has Regional Services enabled.
