WARP client for macOS (version 2024.8.457.0)

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Notable updates:

Added the ability to customize PCAP options in warp-cli .

. Added a list of installed applications in warp-diag .

. Added a summary of warp-dex traceroute results in its JSON output.

traceroute results in its JSON output. Improved the performance of firewall operations when enforcing Split Tunnels configuration.

Fixed an issue where the DNS logs were not being cleared when the user switched configurations.

Fixed an issue where clients using service tokens failed to retry after a network change.

Fixed a known issue which required users to re-register when an older single configuration MDM file was deployed after deploying the newer, multiple configuration format.

Fixed an issue which prevented the use of private IP ranges that overlapped with end users' home networks.

Deprecated warp-cli commands have been removed. If you have any workflows that use the deprecated commands, update to the new commands where necessary.

Known issues: