User Groups

User Groups are a collection of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group receiving all permissions of the roles assigned to the User Group.

Create a User Group manually

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. To opt-in to the User Groups Public Beta, select the Try User Groups button. After doing so, the UI will update and a Groups tab will appear.
  4. Select the Groups tab.
  5. Select Create a Group and enter a name and description for your new group.
  6. Select Create group to confirm your changes. The Group members tab displays.
  7. Select Add members.
  8. Select the relevant members you want to include in the group and select Add to Group.

Assign a Permission Policy

With your Group created, you can now add a Permission Policy to your Group.

  1. In the Groups tab under Permission policies, select Add a Policy.
  2. Specify the scope and permissions you want applied to the members of the group.
  3. Select Create Policy to apply it to the group.

Create a User Group with SCIM

Customers with the SCIM integration configured can sync User Groups from an upstream identity provider to Cloudflare. Cloudflare's SCIM integration requires one external application per account.

To set up a user group with SCIM, refer to the Provisioning with SCIM guide.

Set up permissions for User Groups

After a user group is created either manually in Cloudflare dashboard or through SCIM integration the final step is to attach permissions to it.

  1. Go to Manage members > Members > User groups.
  2. Select the user group you want to attach permissions to.
  3. Select the Permission policies tab and select Add policy.
  4. Choose the scope and role that you want to apply to the policy.
  5. Select Save to apply the policy.

Inspect Group Members

To verify the IdP synchronized the group and user members pushed in the SCIM operation, query the Group Members API.

Example request
$ curl -XGET -H "Authorization: Bearer $DEMO_AOT" https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCT/iam/user_groups/$PUSHED_GROUP/members | jq .
Example response
{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "a4366a09c43a0b0c4606dc5528472bb6",
      "email": "luke.skywalker@rebelalliance.net"
    },
    {
      "id": "0329c17f6c13f5202dc38d2036efb1a9",
      "email": "arya.stark@winterfell.place"
    }
  ],
  "result_info": {
    "page": 1,
    "per_page": 100,
    "total_pages": 1,
    "count": 2,
    "total_count": 2
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}