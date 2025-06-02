User Groups are a collection of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group receiving all permissions of the roles assigned to the User Group.

Note If you use the Cloudflare dashboard SCIM integration, you can sync Groups from an upstream Identity Provider via SCIM. This allows you to centralize user and group management at your identity provider. Additionally, when you manage User Groups with SCIM, you cannot change the name, members, or delete a group through either the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Create a User Group manually

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. To opt-in to the User Groups Public Beta, select the Try User Groups button. After doing so, the UI will update and a Groups tab will appear. Select the Groups tab. Select Create a Group and enter a name and description for your new group. Select Create group to confirm your changes. The Group members tab displays. Select Add members. Select the relevant members you want to include in the group and select Add to Group.

Assign a Permission Policy

With your Group created, you can now add a Permission Policy to your Group.

API In the Groups tab under Permission policies, select Add a Policy. Specify the scope and permissions you want applied to the members of the group. Select Create Policy to apply it to the group. Using the role identifiers from the previous section, you can create a permission policy for your group. export ADMIN_ROLE='...' # id field from admin or desired role entry from permission_groups API response Example request $ cat <<- PAYLOAD | curl -XPUT -H "Authorization: Bearer $AOT " -H "Content-type: application/json" --data-binary @- https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCT /iam/user_groups/ $PUSHED_GROUP | jq . { "policies": [ { "access": "allow", "permission_groups": [{"id": " $ADMIN_ROLE "}], "resource_groups": [{ "scope": { "key": "com.cloudflare.api.account. $ACCT ", "objects": [{"key":"*"}] } }] } ] } PAYLOAD Reset a policy to an empty state If you made a mistake while creating the group policy or need to reset the policy to an empty state, send another PUT request to the group API with an empty policy array to overwrite with your new policy. $ cat <<- PAYLOAD | curl -XPUT -H "Authorization: Bearer $AOT " -H "Content-type: application/json" --data-binary @- https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCT /iam/user_groups/ $PUSHED_GROUP | jq . { "policies": [] } PAYLOAD

Create a User Group with SCIM

Customers with the SCIM integration configured can sync User Groups from an upstream identity provider to Cloudflare. Cloudflare's SCIM integration requires one external application per account.

To set up a user group with SCIM, refer to the Provisioning with SCIM guide.

Set up permissions for User Groups

After a user group is created either manually in Cloudflare dashboard or through SCIM integration the final step is to attach permissions to it.

API Go to Manage members > Members > User groups. Select the user group you want to attach permissions to. Select the Permission policies tab and select Add policy. Choose the scope and role that you want to apply to the policy. Select Save to apply the policy. Before you begin, confirm the groups that were created internally or have been pushed to Cloudflare by using the command below. 1. Get user groups Example request $ curl -X GET -H "Authorization: Bearer $AOT " https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCT /iam/user_groups | jq . Example response { "errors" : [], "messages" : [], "result" : [ { "created_on" : "2025-01-24T15:31:36.759979Z", "id" : "f234f49f66df4db8864c5189fe78c87f", "modified_on" : "2025-01-24T15:35:50.151764Z", "name" : "My Cool Demo Group", "status" : "V" } , { "created_on" : "2025-01-16T20:43:01.019311Z", "id" : "7148c1e4d9f247f5b6dcd3ef20f998f9", "modified_on" : "2025-01-16T20:44:07.627233Z", "name" : "My Cool Demo Group, now with policies!", "policies" : [ { "access" : "allow", "created_on" : "2025-01-16T20:44:07.627233Z", "id" : "8d82cf8c15c64e07a4bee58e00d80bca", "modified_on" : "2025-01-16T20:44:07.627233Z", "permission_groups" : [ { "created_on" : "2023-06-21T18:58:29.907496Z", "id" : "a1a099e3256942259bfde18c688b67d5", "meta" : { "description" : "Grants write access to Page Shield for domain", "editable" : "false", "label" : "domain_page_shield", "scopes" : "com.cloudflare.api.account.zone" } , "modified_on" : "2023-06-21T18:58:29.907496Z", "name" : "Domain Page Shield", "permissions" : [ "dev note: snipped for length" ], "status" : "V" } ], "resource_groups" : [ { "created_on" : "2025-01-16T20:44:07.627233Z", "modified_on" : "2025-01-16T20:44:07.627233Z", "scope" : { "key" : "com.cloudflare.api.account.a3324a084cd290080b563ab39c91545a", "objects" : [ { "key" : "*" } ] } } ], "status" : "V" } ], "status" : "V" } ], "result_info" : { "count" : 2, "page" : 1, "per_page" : 100, "total_count" : 2, "total_pages" : 1 }, "success" : true } 2. Make a query against the resource ID Locate the tag of the group you pushed from the IdP and use it to make a direct query against its resource ID: export PUSHED_GROUP='...' # Pull this value from the "id" json field in the group list response Example request $ curl -XGET -H "Authorization: Bearer $AOT " https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCT /iam/user_groups/ $PUSHED_GROUP | jq . The response for this should have the group name that was specified in the identity provider with no attached policies. 3. Review available permission groups Before you modify the group's policies, review the available permission groups (roles) on the account by querying its API. Example request $ curl -XGET -H "Authorization: Bearer $DEMO_AOT " https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCT /iam/permission_groups | jq . Example response { "result" : [ { "id" : "1a0fc8bdeae24387b64d5b8de1ad052a", "name" : "Administrator Read Only", "status" : "V", "meta" : { "description" : "Can access the full account in read-only mode.", "editable" : "false", "label" : "admin_readonly", "scopes" : "com.cloudflare.api.account" } , "created_on" : "2020-07-06T12:19:13.099114Z", "modified_on" : "2020-10-13T11:18:00.208228Z" } , { "id" : "ce2c69b09baf4ca38223910a8b7e07a9", "name" : "Administrator", "status" : "V", "meta" : { "description" : "Can access the full account, except for membership management and billing.", "editable" : "false", "label" : "admin", "scopes" : "com.cloudflare.api.account" } , "created_on" : "2020-07-06T12:19:13.099114Z", "modified_on" : "2020-10-13T11:18:00.208228Z" } ], "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] } Note These permission groups are from our staging environment and tags will not function in your production deployment.

Inspect Group Members

To verify the IdP synchronized the group and user members pushed in the SCIM operation, query the Group Members API.

Example request $ curl -XGET -H "Authorization: Bearer $DEMO_AOT " https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCT /iam/user_groups/ $PUSHED_GROUP /members | jq .