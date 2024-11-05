WARP client for macOS (version 2024.10.537.1)

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains an exciting new feature along with reliability improvements and general bug fixes. Please take time over the next few weeks to play with the new functionality and let us know what you think on both the community forum and through your account teams.

New features:

Added the ability for administrators to initiate remote packet capture (PCAP) and warp-diag collection

Changes and improvements:

Improved handling of multiple network interfaces on the system

Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions

Improved captive portal detection behavior by forcing captive portal checks outside the tunnel

Allow the ability to configure tunnel protocol for consumer registrations

Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup

Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably

Extended warp-diag to collect system profiler firewall state as part of diagnostics

Fixed an issue with the Cloudflare WARP GUI showing garbled text in some cases

Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive while handling LAN inclusion

Known issues: