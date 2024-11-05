Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.10.537.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains an exciting new feature along with reliability improvements and general bug fixes. Please take time over the next few weeks to play with the new functionality and let us know what you think on both the community forum and through your account teams.
New features:
- Added the ability for administrators to initiate remote packet capture (PCAP) and warp-diag collection
Changes and improvements:
- Improved handling of multiple network interfaces on the system
- Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions
- Improved captive portal detection behavior by forcing captive portal checks outside the tunnel
- Allow the ability to configure tunnel protocol for consumer registrations
- Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup
- Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably
- Extended warp-diag to collect system profiler firewall state as part of diagnostics
- Fixed an issue with the Cloudflare WARP GUI showing garbled text in some cases
- Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive while handling LAN inclusion
Known issues:
- The WARP client may not function correctly on macOS 15.0 (Sequoia). We recommend updating to macOS 15.1 to resolve these issues.
