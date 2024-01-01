Workers Builds allows you to connect an existing Worker to a GitHub or GitLab repository to set up automatic builds and deployments for your development workflow. Creating a new Worker from a git repository will be supported soon.

Get Started

To set up your Git integration with Workers:

Select your Worker in the Workers & Pages dashboard ↗ and navigate to Settings > Build Select the Git provider you’d like to connect to by clicking “Connect”. Follow the prompts to install the Cloudflare application on your git account. Configure your build settings by selecting your desired git repository, branch, and configuring a deploy command and optionally a build command. Push a commit to your git repository to trigger your first build and deploy.

View Build Details

Once a build is in-progress, you can monitor its build logs and view build history by navigating to View build history at the bottom of the deployments tab of your Worker.

If the build is successful, you can also view the build details by selecting View build in the associated new version created under Version History.