Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Image Optimization
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Image Optimization
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Image Optimization
  3. Upload images

Upload images

Cloudflare Images allows developers to upload images using different methods, for a wide range of use cases.

​​ Supported image formats

You can upload the following image formats to Cloudflare Images:

  • PNG
  • GIF
  • JPEG
  • WebP (Cloudflare Images does not support uploading animated WebP files)
  • SVG

​​ Dimensions and sizes

These are the maximum allowed sizes and dimensions Cloudflare Images supports:

  • Maximum image dimension is 12,000 pixels.
  • Maximum image area is limited to 100 megapixels (for example, 10,000×10,000 pixels).
  • Image metadata is limited to 1024 bytes.
  • Images have a 10 megabyte (MB) size limit.
  • Animated GIFs, including all frames, are limited to 100 megapixels (MP).