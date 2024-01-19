Upload images
Cloudflare Images allows developers to upload images using different methods, for a wide range of use cases.
Supported image formats
You can upload the following image formats to Cloudflare Images:
- PNG
- GIF
- JPEG
- WebP (Cloudflare Images does not support uploading animated WebP files)
- SVG
Dimensions and sizes
These are the maximum allowed sizes and dimensions Cloudflare Images supports:
- Maximum image dimension is 12,000 pixels.
- Maximum image area is limited to 100 megapixels (for example, 10,000×10,000 pixels).
- Image metadata is limited to 1024 bytes.
- Images have a 10 megabyte (MB) size limit.
- Animated GIFs, including all frames, are limited to 100 megapixels (MP).