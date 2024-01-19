Upload images

Cloudflare Images allows developers to upload images using different methods, for a wide range of use cases.

​​ Supported image formats

You can upload the following image formats to Cloudflare Images:

PNG

GIF

JPEG

WebP (Cloudflare Images does not support uploading animated WebP files)

SVG

Cloudflare Images does not support the HEIC (HEIF) format.

​​ Dimensions and sizes

These are the maximum allowed sizes and dimensions Cloudflare Images supports: