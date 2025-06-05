Astro
Astro ↗ is a JavaScript web framework designed for creating websites that display large amounts of content (such as blogs, documentation sites, or online stores).
Astro emphasizes performance through minimal client-side JavaScript - by default, it renders as much content as possible at build time, or on-demand ↗ on the "server" - this can be a Cloudflare Worker. “Islands” ↗ of JavaScript are added only where interactivity or personalization is needed.
Astro is also framework-agnostic, and supports every major UI framework, including React, Preact, Svelte, Vue, SolidJS, via its official integrations ↗.
-
Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3).
What's happening behind the scenes?
When you run this command, C3 creates a new project directory, initiates Astro's official setup tool ↗, and configures the project for Cloudflare. It then offers the option to instantly deploy your application to Cloudflare.
-
Develop locally.
After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server.
-
Deploy your project.
You can deploy your project to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly.
If your Astro project is entirely pre-rendered, follow these steps:
-
Add a Wrangler configuration file
In your project root, create a Wrangler configuration file with the following content:
What's this configuration doing?
The key part of this config is the
assetsfield, which tells Wrangler where to find your static assets. In this case, we're telling Wrangler to look in the
./distdirectory. If your assets are in a different directory, update the
directoryvalue accordingly. Read about other asset configuration options.
Also note how there's no
mainfield in this config - this is because you're only serving static assets, so no Worker code is needed for on demand rendering/SSR.
-
Build and deploy your project
You can deploy your project to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly.
If your Astro project uses on demand rendering (also known as SSR) ↗, follow these steps:
-
Install the Astro Cloudflare adapter
What's happening behind the scenes?
This command installs the Cloudflare adapter and makes the appropriate changes to your
astro.config.mjsfile in one step. By default, this sets the build output configuration to
output: 'server', which server renders all your pages by default. If there are certain pages that don't need on demand rendering/SSR, for example static pages like a privacy policy, you should set
export const prerender = truefor that page or route to pre-render it. You can read more about the adapter configuration options in the Astro docs ↗.
-
Add a
.assetsignorefile Create a
.assetsignorefile in your
public/folder, and add the following lines to it:
-
Add a Wrangler configuration file
In your project root, create a Wrangler configuration file with the following content:
What's this configuration doing?
The key parts of this config are:
mainpoints to the entry point of your Worker script. This is generated by the Astro adaptor, and is what powers your server-rendered pages.
assets.directorytells Wrangler where to find your static assets. In this case, we're telling Wrangler to look in the
./distdirectory. If your assets are in a different directory, update the
directoryvalue accordingly.
Read more about Wrangler configuration options and asset configuration options.
-
-
Build and deploy your project
You can deploy your project to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly.
With bindings, your Astro application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more. Refer to the bindings overview for more information on what's available and how to configure them.
The Astro docs ↗ provide information about how you can access them in your
locals.
The Astro Cloudflare adapter sets the build output configuration to
output: 'server', which means all pages are rendered on-demand in your Cloudflare Worker. If there are certain pages that don't need on demand rendering/SSR, for example static pages such as a privacy policy, you should set
export const prerender = true for that page or route to pre-render it. You can read more about on-demand rendering in the Astro docs ↗.
If you want to use Astro as a static site generator, you do not need the Astro Cloudflare adapter. Astro will pre-render all pages at build time by default, and you can simply upload those static assets to be served by Cloudflare.
