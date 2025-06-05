Start from CLI: Scaffold an Astro project on Workers, and pick your template.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-astro-app --framework=astro Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-astro-app --framework=astro Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-astro-app --framework=astro

Or just deploy: Create a static blog with Astro and deploy it on Cloudflare Workers, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.

What is Astro?

Astro ↗ is a JavaScript web framework designed for creating websites that display large amounts of content (such as blogs, documentation sites, or online stores).

Astro emphasizes performance through minimal client-side JavaScript - by default, it renders as much content as possible at build time, or on-demand ↗ on the "server" - this can be a Cloudflare Worker. “Islands” ↗ of JavaScript are added only where interactivity or personalization is needed.

Astro is also framework-agnostic, and supports every major UI framework, including React, Preact, Svelte, Vue, SolidJS, via its official integrations ↗.

Deploy a new Astro project on Workers

Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3). npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-astro-app --framework=astro Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-astro-app --framework=astro Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-astro-app --framework=astro What's happening behind the scenes? When you run this command, C3 creates a new project directory, initiates Astro's official setup tool ↗, and configures the project for Cloudflare. It then offers the option to instantly deploy your application to Cloudflare. Develop locally. After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev Deploy your project. You can deploy your project to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

Deploy an existing Astro project on Workers

If you have a static site

If your Astro project is entirely pre-rendered, follow these steps:

Add a Wrangler configuration file In your project root, create a Wrangler configuration file with the following content: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-astro-app" , // Update to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2025-03-25" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist" } } name = "my-astro-app" compatibility_date = "2025-03-25" [ assets ] directory = "./dist" What's this configuration doing? The key part of this config is the assets field, which tells Wrangler where to find your static assets. In this case, we're telling Wrangler to look in the ./dist directory. If your assets are in a different directory, update the directory value accordingly. Read about other asset configuration options. Also note how there's no main field in this config - this is because you're only serving static assets, so no Worker code is needed for on demand rendering/SSR. Build and deploy your project You can deploy your project to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx astro build Terminal window yarn astro build Terminal window pnpm astro build npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler@latest deploy Terminal window yarn wrangler@latest deploy Terminal window pnpm wrangler@latest deploy

If your site uses on demand rendering

If your Astro project uses on demand rendering (also known as SSR) ↗, follow these steps:

Install the Astro Cloudflare adapter npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx astro add cloudflare Terminal window yarn astro add cloudflare Terminal window pnpm astro add cloudflare What's happening behind the scenes? This command installs the Cloudflare adapter and makes the appropriate changes to your astro.config.mjs file in one step. By default, this sets the build output configuration to output: 'server' , which server renders all your pages by default. If there are certain pages that don't need on demand rendering/SSR, for example static pages like a privacy policy, you should set export const prerender = true for that page or route to pre-render it. You can read more about the adapter configuration options in the Astro docs ↗. Add a .assetsignore file Create a .assetsignore file in your public/ folder, and add the following lines to it: .assetsignore _worker.js _routes.json Add a Wrangler configuration file In your project root, create a Wrangler configuration file with the following content: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-astro-app" , " main " : "./dist/_worker.js/index.js" , // Update to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2025-03-25" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " assets " : { " binding " : "ASSETS" , " directory " : "./dist" }, " observability " : { " enabled " : true } } name = "my-astro-app" main = "./dist/_worker.js/index.js" compatibility_date = "2025-03-25" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ assets ] binding = "ASSETS" directory = "./dist" [ observability ] enabled = true What's this configuration doing? The key parts of this config are: main points to the entry point of your Worker script. This is generated by the Astro adaptor, and is what powers your server-rendered pages.

points to the entry point of your Worker script. This is generated by the Astro adaptor, and is what powers your server-rendered pages. assets.directory tells Wrangler where to find your static assets. In this case, we're telling Wrangler to look in the ./dist directory. If your assets are in a different directory, update the directory value accordingly. Read more about Wrangler configuration options and asset configuration options. Build and deploy your project You can deploy your project to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx astro build Terminal window yarn astro build Terminal window pnpm astro build npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler@latest deploy Terminal window yarn wrangler@latest deploy Terminal window pnpm wrangler@latest deploy

Bindings

Note You cannot use bindings if you're using Astro to generate a purely static site.

With bindings, your Astro application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more. Refer to the bindings overview for more information on what's available and how to configure them.

The Astro docs ↗ provide information about how you can access them in your locals .

Astro's build configuration

The Astro Cloudflare adapter sets the build output configuration to output: 'server' , which means all pages are rendered on-demand in your Cloudflare Worker. If there are certain pages that don't need on demand rendering/SSR, for example static pages such as a privacy policy, you should set export const prerender = true for that page or route to pre-render it. You can read more about on-demand rendering in the Astro docs ↗.

If you want to use Astro as a static site generator, you do not need the Astro Cloudflare adapter. Astro will pre-render all pages at build time by default, and you can simply upload those static assets to be served by Cloudflare.